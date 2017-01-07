British diplomat who quit EU post quits UK civil service entirely

LONDON—A senior British diplomat who warned that negotiating a European Union exit could take 10 years has quit the civil service, days after stepping down as the U.K.’s envoy to the bloc, the government said Saturday.Ivan Rogers unexpectedly resigned as Britain’s permanent representative in Brussels on Tuesday, months before divorce talks are due to start, fueling opposition claims that the government’s plans for Britain’s EU exit are in disarray.Rogers came under pressure following last month’s leak of his suggestion that it could take up to a decade to strike a new trade deal. Politicians who support Brexit called him overly negative.Tim Barrow, a former U.K. ambassador to Russia, has been appointed to replace him.In a farewell email that was leaked to the media, Rogers told his staff to beware of politicians’ “ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking.”Article Continued BelowBritain’s Foreign Office said Rogers had not sought a new post, “and has therefore resigned from the civil service with immediate effect.”Prime Minister Theresa May says she will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, triggering two years of EU exit talks, by March 31.May has refused to reveal details of Britain’s goals or negotiating strategy, saying that would weaken its hand.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx