British PM May vows for ambitious EU deal, good relations with Trump

LONDON—Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday she will announce details of Britain’s European Union exit plans in the next few weeks, and denied a former diplomat’s claim that the government is “muddled” about Brexit.In her first interview of 2017, May also said Donald Trump had made “unacceptable” comments about women — but stressed she’s had “good” conversations with the U.S. president-elect about the vital trans-Atlantic relationship.May has said for months that she will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, triggering two years of EU exit talks, by March 31. But she has refused to reveal details of Britain’s goals or negotiating strategy.May argues that to do so would weaken Britain’s hand, but the lack of detail has fuelled allegations that government plans for Brexit are in disarray.Ivan Rogers, who resigned as Britain’s EU envoy last week, criticized politicians’ “ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking” about the EU exit.Article Continued BelowIn an interview with Sky News, May insisted the government is “not at all” muddled.“I will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks,” she said.She signalled the U.K. is likely to leave the bloc’s single market in goods and services, saying Britain won’t try to keep “bits of membership” once it leaves.

