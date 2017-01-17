British PM Theresa May says U.K. will make clean break from EU

LONDON—More than six months after Britain voted to leave the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May finally spelled out what it means: The U.K. will make a clean break from the EU and leave its single market of around 500 million people.In her most detailed remarks since the June 23 vote, May said Tuesday that Britain must regain control of its laws and borders, even as she called on the bloc to negotiate a free-trade agreement that will benefit both sides.“We do not seek membership of the single market,” she said in a highly anticipated speech. “Instead, we seek the greatest possible access to it through a new, comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement.”May hopes the offer of a mutually beneficial deal is one the EU can’t refuse. She argued that a “cliff-edge for business or a threat to stability” is good for neither Europe nor Britain.“I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path,” she said. “That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe. And it would not be the act of a friend.”Article Continued BelowMay promised for the first time that Britain’s Parliament will be able to vote on the final divorce deal reached between the U.K. and European Union — likely in 2019. However, she didn’t address what would happen should Parliament reject the agreement.The British pound rallied on having some clarity at last. The currency was recovering from steep losses earlier in the week, trading 2.2 per cent higher at $1.2309. On Monday, it was as low as $1.20, a near 31-year low.Currency traders liked that the matter would be put to Parliament, giving May a chance to tame the excesses of the more fervent Brexiteers, said Kathleen Brooks, research director of City Index.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx