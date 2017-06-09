British PM Theresa Mays election gamble backfires, and suddenly Brexit is in trouble: Burman

LONDON—A year after their stunning referendum to leave the European Union, British voters tossed another political grenade at their system Thursday with a shocking general election result that may place the future of Brexit itself in doubt.Britain appears headed toward the drama and uncertainty of a weak Conservative minority government in one of the most surprising upsets in U.K. political history.It was a stunning rebuke of Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and an astonishing outcome for her left-wing Labour Party rival, Jeremy Corbyn. As the votes were being counted Friday morning, BBC estimated that the Conservatives will fall some seats short of a majority government and require support from other parties to stay in power. There is already considerable speculation that Prime Minister May will be pressured to resign by Conservative party colleagues angry at her performance.In remarks to her constituency early Friday morning, May indicated she intended to stay on — “the country needs a period of stability,” she said — although there is a real possibility of another election if the Conservatives don’t get the support of the House of Commons. For his part, Labour’s Corbyn told his supporters that “it is time for Theresa May to go.”Article Continued BelowIn this election, the Labour Party gained more than 30 seats. Not unlike U.S. politician Bernie Sanders during last year’s presidential campaign, Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn brought his populist, anti-establishment message to enormous crowds every day, many of them filled with young and passionate supporters.Early indications are that the enthusiasm of young voters for Corbyn was one of the major breakthroughs in this campaign. Voter registration for young people was at an all-time high and it seemed they turned out.It was the fourth election in four years for British voters, and one that needn’t have happened. Theresa May was selected by her party last year to replace David Cameron as prime minister after Britain’s unexpected Brexit vote to leave the European Union. Repeatedly, she promised there would no election again until the next scheduled vote in 2020.