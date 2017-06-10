British PM Theresa Mays top aides resign following disastrous election results

LONDON—The two top aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned Saturday, shouldering some of the blame for an election that proved a disaster for the Conservative Party, a headache for Britain’s exit from the European Union — and potentially a fatal blow to May’s premiership.Joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill formed part of May’s small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party’s lacklustre campaign and unpopular election platform, which alienated older voters with its plan to make them pay more for long-term care.In a resignation statement on the Conservative Home website, Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate “Theresa’s positive plan for the future,” and missed signs of surging support for the opposition Labour Party.Read more:U.K. election leaves Brexit in trouble, Tories a mess and Europe on shaky ground: BurmanArticle Continued BelowPound falls sharply as U.K. enters new period of uncertaintyTheresa May clings to power with Northern Ireland party, says Brexit will go onKatie Perrior, who quit as May’s communications chief in April, said Timothy and Hill were “great street fighters but poor political leaders” and exercised too much power over the prime minister.May's chief of staff Nick Timothy, left, and Joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill leave the Conservative Party headquarter on Friday. The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit. (Frank Augstein/AP)