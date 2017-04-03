Brown nixes plan for Tory hydro policy on rates this year

Patrick Brown has zapped plans for his Progressive Conservatives to release any policy this year on reducing hydro rates.While Brown last month said the Tories would reveal their proposal by spring, he confirmed Monday that it is now on the backburner.“We will certainly have our hydro plan out before the next election,” the PC leader said, referring to the June 7, 2018 vote.“It’ll be in our platform. We don’t want to simply borrow money for temporary solutions. We want the government to fix the structural mess they’ve created,” he said.“ . . . (when) we release policy will not be on the NDP’s timeline or the Liberal timeline; it’ll be based on collecting good ideas, good evidence, analyzing some of the real structural challenges.”Article Continued BelowBrown’s comments come after the Liberals last month promised an additional 17 per cent relief, beyond the eight-per-cent cut that took effect Jan. 1, for a 25-per-cent reduction.The rate decrease will be financed by amortizing the costs of new hydro system investments over 30 years, at an annual cost to the treasury of $1.83 billion.Similarly, the New Democrats have also pledged to slash rates by as much as 30 per cent with a slew of measures, including stopping the privatization of the Hydro One transmission utility.