Brrr . . . its back! A frosty first weekend for February arrives

This winter, Torontonians have seen its all, from shovelling mounds of snow during a white Christmas, to coasting through rainy, Vancouver-like conditions in January.With half of winter already behind us, Mother Nature has spun the dial back to cold, but it won’t be on full blast. The first weekend of February will see temperatures just below 0 C. The temperature is expected to be -4 C on Friday and there is a 30-per-cent chance of flurries on Friday.Strong winds will be gusting at 30 km/h to 50 km/h in the morning, so pedestrians are advised to cover up any exposed skin from the icy air on their way out to work. The mercury will rise a tad on Saturday, and a high of -3 C and skies mixed with sun and clouds are expected.Article Continued BelowOn Sunday, these clear skies could be replaced by a 30-per-cent chance of flurries. The high will be 0 C. This weekend’s weather is a stark change from the balmy days felt across the GTA in January.Environment Canada meteorologists forecasted this drop below freezing after three “winter-thaw” periods, lasting at least three consecutive days each, in January.