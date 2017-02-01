Budweiser Super Bowl ad pays tribute to brewerys immigrant roots

Last year, Budweiser brought us hard-charging Clydesdales. The year before that, a cuddly puppy. But, with its 2017 Super Bowl ad, the brewery has plunged itself into the incendiary debate over immigration in America. In a minute-long commercial slated to air this Sunday during the fifty-first NFL championship, Budweiser tells the story of its co-founder, Adolphus Busch, who immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1857.Busch braves a perilous voyage and xenophobic abuse, driven to persevere by an ambition to make beer. “When nothing stops your dream,” reads the tagline.“While it is set in the 1800s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue to strive for their dreams,” said Budweiser vice-president Ricardo Marques in a press release.Article Continued BelowThe ad, posted online Tuesday, has already gained attention for making a statement on immigration, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump enacted a temporary ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. Screen images from Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl ad, telling the immigrant story of one of its founders. (Youtube/ Budweiser) Screen images from Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl ad, telling the immigrant story of one of its founders. (Youtube/ Budweiser) “It doesn’t matter how you look at it, there is a political tonality to this, because of the (current) environment,” said Alan Middleton, a marketing professor at York University’s Schulich School of Business.“This ad would have been made and shot back in the fall (but) Trump was pounding the campaign trail with, ‘I’m going to build walls and I’m going to keep Muslims out,’ so it was certainly in the air.”