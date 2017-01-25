Buildings collapsing under weight of snow in U.S. West

BOISE, IDAHO—For buildings in parts of the snow-covered U.S. West, it has become a winter where the weak do not survive.The accumulated weight of snow has crushed an old lumber mill in Oregon, the main grocery store in a small Idaho town, a sports complex in Alaska and a conference centre in Colorado, among others.They have led to some injuries and at least one death, when the roof of a woman’s snow-laden porch in northern Idaho fell while she was underneath it, officials say. Authorities fear more collapses will come.Read more: Tornadoes, thunderstorms blamed for at least 20 deaths across U.S. SouthArticle Continued BelowStorms this month have blanketed the West and kept dumping more snow on top of it. Experts say the rare combination of greater snowfall at lower elevations and prolonged cold temperatures that allowed the snow to accumulate without melting away is partly to blame for the collapses.The combination builds up an amount of snow that exceeds building codes set for weather expected only twice a century, said Dell Winegar, president of the Idaho Onion Growers Association, whose industry has felt the pain at its facilities.Nearly 20 buildings that store and package onions have crashed down in Idaho and Oregon, leading prices to spike from $3.50 (U.S.) to $6.50 for a 50-pound bag of yellow jumbo onions.