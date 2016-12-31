Burlington evidence room the final resting place for many ivory artifacts

Lonny Coote sweeps his hand over a snow leopard pelt and a tin of caviar, reaches past a stuffed parrot, exotic medicines, $11,000 alligator shoes, and points to a tiny white figurine. It’s ivory, delicately carved into a three-inch elephant and mounted on a little wooden platform. It sits next to a short elephant tusk.“These were seized from 888 Auctions,” he says. Coote is regional director of Environment Canada’s Wildlife Enforcement Directorate, the government body that polices the trade of endangered and threatened species. His team’s “evidence room,” in a non-descript government building in Burlington, Ont., is the final resting place for hundreds of trophies, tchotchkes and fashion mistakes imported or exported illegally and confiscated by the government. Article Continued Below888 Auctions, a Richmond Hill-based seller of antiques, pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to exporting the carved elephant, a small elephant tusk, and a leather case made from python skin. The company and its director, Dong Heon Kim, were fined a combined $12,500 and sentenced to two years’ probation. Their endangered animal goods ended up in Coote’s evidence room. But there are still a staggering number of endangered animal products in basements, living rooms and vintage shops across the country and no shortage of Canadians with trinkets of ivory or antler or claw. A collection of seized ivory in the enforcement directorate's "evidence room." Many Canadians buy ivory souvenirs abroad and try to bring them back home. They may not realize what they’re doing is against the law and may not even know what they have is real ivory. Canada’s wildlife enforcement officers encourage tourists to be cautious about the trinkets they buy. “We tell people, ‘Just because it’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s legal,’” says enforcement officer Lonny Coote.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx