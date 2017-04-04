Business group discovers being good is good for business

In a world of precarious work, is there a better way to do business?That’s the question being asked by a new coalition called the Better Way Alliance — and for entrepreneur Helmi Ansari, whose company distributes tea merchandise across 30 countries, the answer is a resounding yes.The head of Cambridge-based Grosche International forms part of the initiative drawing on a mix of private companies, non-profits, and charitable organizations across Ontario. It strives to raise awareness through a video campaign about the business sense behind paying a living wage, supporting fair scheduling, and promoting stable jobs where possible — all as the provincial government considers similar legislative changes. The message from this group of leaders is simple: being good is good for the bottom line. “If our staff is focused on how they’re going to put food on the table and how they’re going to pay the hydro bill, they are not going to be really engaged in the business,” Ansari says. Article Continued BelowFor Ansari, it was a journey that started by selling loose leaf tea door-to-door, after he returned home from his day job as a business executive with a large company. Alongside his wife, he grew Grosche International into a tea merchandise supplier whose clients include Home Outfitters and Bed Bath & Beyond.At the core of his dream was building his own business to serve as “a force for good,” a vision he and his wife Mehreen Sait animated through safe drinking water initiatives in developing countries. It was on one such development trip — this time to South Sudan — that a colleague asked what he was doing to help people closer to home.The question kindled something in Ansari.