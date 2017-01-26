Business group urges changes to keep medicare healthy

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is urging more efficient procedures — not radical surgery — to keep the province’s health care system alive and kicking.In a 17-page report to be released Thursday, the business group notes an infusion of money is not what is needed for successful outcomes.“The OCC believes the private sector has a role to play alongside a robust and sustainable public health-care system,” writes Allan O’Dette, president and CEO of the chamber, which represents 60,000 members.“Partnering with both for- and non-profit actors can provide the public sector with new ideas, improve access to innovation, and build confidence in Ontario industry,” continues O’Dette in the high-level report, entitled Health Transformation: An Action Plan for Ontario.“By making use of private expertise, the government can achieve its goals without ‘re-inventing the wheel’ or growing an already untenable health budget.”Article Continued BelowThe chamber’s study is bolstered by polling that suggests Ontarians are as concerned about the future of the public health system as they are about rising electricity costs.Gandalf Group, which is also the Ontario Liberal Party’s pollster, found 77 per cent of respondents feel “ensuring the sustainability of the health-care system” is a high priority.That ranks with 76 per cent who rated “reducing electricity rates” and 75 per cent who listed “managing cost of living increases facing Ontario households” as top issues.