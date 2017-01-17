Calgary dad pretty disappointed in sentences given to 3 men who killed his son

CALGARY—The father of an 18-year-old man who was killed by a group of people in 2013 is unhappy with the sentencing of the three men convicted in the case.Lukas Strasser-Hird was beaten, kicked and stabbed outside the Vinyl nightclub in Calgary on Nov. 23, 2013.Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera, who were found guilty of second-degree murder, were both sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 and 15 years respectively.Joch Pouk was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in jail and with pretrial custody taken into account, could be out in less than two years.Another man, Nathan Gervais, is wanted for first-degree murder in Strasser-Hird’s death.Article Continued BelowDale Hird says his family continues to suffer as a result of that night, and for them, the nightmare isn’t over.“We know they are going to appeal right away and continue to drag our family though this horror story,” Hird said.“To be quite honest we are pretty disappointed.”

