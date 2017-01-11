Calgary Mayor Nenshi, Conservative MP Rempel spar on Twitter over math remark

CALGARY—Two high-profile Calgary politicians have become embroiled in a heated social media spat with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel accusing Mayor Naheed Nenshi of making a sexist remark.It began on Sunday when Rempel and Nenshi sparred on Twitter over the impact of a property tax increase on suburban business owners.The disagreement escalated on Tuesday when Nenshi told reporters that Rempel was making hay out of an issue she doesn’t understand.“I’m happy to have her wade in. I’m happy to have her help if she wants to help, but it’s sort of helpful if she actually knows what she’s talking about first,” the mayor said.When pressed on what Rempel was confused about, Nenshi said: “She just didn’t understand what was going on.Article Continued Below“Apparently math is challenging, but hopefully she’ll figure that out.”That evening, Rempel, who has an economics degree, tweeted a link to a Calgary Herald story with Nenshi’s comments. She wrote: “Wherein @nenshi mansplains to me, and small business owners in Calgary, that ‘math is hard.’”Nenshi tweeted back that he was sorry that what he said “came off as sexist.”

