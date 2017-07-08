Calgary mayor speaks of economic optimism as Stampede parade kicks off: This year is special

CALGARY—As the Calgary Stampede kicked off with a parade under a bright blue sky Friday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the mood is brightening in a city beleaguered by a prolonged downturn in oil prices.“This year is special. We had a rough couple of years in Calgary,” Nenshi said as he prepared to ride on horseback through downtown.“Today really is a day for us to all celebrate and to really celebrate community.”Nenshi said he’s seeing a lot more optimism, noting Alberta added 41,000 jobs over the past year and the provincial government this week committed $1.53 billion to a major light rail transit expansion in Calgary.“I wouldn’t say it’s unbridled optimism. Certainly we’re uncertain about the future, but things are better than they’ve been and I think most people feel that right now.”Article Continued BelowAlberta Premier Rachel Notley agreed things are looking better.Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday. Nenshi said the mood is brightening in a city. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “I’m not suggesting that the mood is completely that we are at the perfect spot,” she said. “What I’m saying is it is changing and people are finding things to be optimistic about because we are slowly turning the corner.“People are looking forward to giving themselves permission to relax a bit this summer and so this celebration is a great way to kick this off.”