Calgary Police Association president, another officer charged with serious crimes

CALGARY—Alberta’s police watchdog says two officers from the Calgary Police Service have been charged with serious crimes, including the new head of the city’s police union.Sgt. Les Kaminski has been charged with perjury and assault with a weapon and Const. Brant Derrick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Tuesday.The charges stem from the arrest of Jason Arkinstall following a routine traffic stop in downtown Calgary in 2008 and from the evidence given during his trial on one count of uttering threats against Derrick.Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011, with Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk concluding in his ruling that neither Kaminski nor Derrick were credible or reliable witnesses.ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson said the case was brought to her agency in January 2014, with an investigation launched the following month.Article Continued BelowKaminski would have known he was under investigation in the lead-up to his election as president of the Calgary Police Association president, she said.“The fact that one of the officers has been elected to the Calgary Police Association is not relevant to my investigation or how we will deal with that officer.”Hughson said it’s unfortunate it has taken this long for charges to be laid.