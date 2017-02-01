Calgary police chief says he wont accept tearful, public resignation from female officer

Calgary’s police chief says that for now he won’t accept the resignation of a female officer who broke down in tears at a public meeting over sexual harassment and bullying she says she faces on the job.Const. Jennifer Magnus Ward, a 14-year veteran of the force, tried to tender her resignation at the Calgary Police Commission hearing Tuesday.After she finished her presentation, police Chief Roger Chaffin moved in and put his hand on her shoulder while Ward shook her head no and sat down.Ward read from a statement at the meeting outlining how she had decided to stand up for other members as well as civilian staff who were trying to seek “equality and justice.”She and another officer went to former chief Rick Hanson with their concerns, which led to a human resources audit in 2013.Article Continued BelowShe said she thought the CPS would hear their concerns and complaints and act to remedy the problem, but instead she said she was “blamed and disliked for taking a stand for what was right.”“Maybe I didn’t always say the right things or maintain political correctness but I stand by the … article I wrote,” she said.Police commission chairman Brian Thiessen said the efforts of Ward in raising awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace is going to result in significant change.