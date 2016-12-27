Calgary police chief wants action on opioid crisis

Calgary’s police chief says the Alberta government has to take more aggressive action on fentanyl if it wants to help addicts and families who are being destroyed.“It is a crisis,” said Calgary Police chief Roger Chaffin in an interview with The Canadian Press.“Look at the numbers of deaths. Numbers of homicides and traffic fatalities don’t come anywhere near the deaths associated with these drugs.”In the first 10 months of 2016, 338 Albertans died from opioid-related overdoses, with fentanyl linked to 193 of those deaths.“People are going to keep arguing about whether this is a crisis or not. It just shocks me,” Chaffin said. “We’re wasting all our energy arguing about whether this should be called a public health crisis or not. Spend your energy fixing the problem.”Article Continued BelowChaffin said there is a huge demand for highly addictive opioids such as fentanyl — a drug used as a painkiller for terminally ill cancer patients and 100 times more powerful than heroin — or its more powerful cousin carfentanyl. Reducing the supply increases the price and make its users more desperate, he said.“We can take off dealers until we’re blue in the face and we do,” he said. “We exhaust a lot of time looking for supplies of these drugs … but, until you deal with the demand side, until you help communities recover from that, we’ll be chasing it for a long time and see a lot more tragedies before we see any change in the game.”Chaffin wants the government to come up with a broader strategy beyond providing the opioid antidote naloxone and creating safe injection sites.

