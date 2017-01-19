Calgary Zoo unable to find cause of seven penguins deaths last month

CALGARY—A Calgary Zoo investigation was unable to find out what caused the deaths of seven Humboldt penguins last month.Director of animal care Jamie Dorgan said Thursday it appears something spooked the penguins in the middle of the night, which caused them to suddenly jump into one of two pools in their holding area.Seven of the zoo’s 22 Humboldt penguins were unable to get out safely and a necropsy determined that they died from drowning.“They’re a social species. They tend to all react to things together as a group,” said Dorgan.“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to figure out what caused these birds to panic in this case, if that’s what happened.”Article Continued BelowUsually penguins roost quietly throughout the night.The zoo did detailed interviews with everyone involved and consulted outside experts about what Dornan called a tragic and extraordinary event.There was camera footage of the penguin building, but none from the holding areas as there are no cameras there, he said. There was no one in the building from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., he added.