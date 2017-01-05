California farmers brace for possible deportations under Trump presidency

FRESNO, CALIF.—Days after Donald Trump won the White House vowing to deport millions of people in the country illegally and fortify the Mexican border, California farmer Kevin Herman ordered nearly $600,000 in new equipment, cutting the number of workers he’ll need starting with the next harvest.Herman, who grows figs, persimmons and almonds in the nation’s most productive farming state, said Trump’s comments pushed him to make the purchase, larger than he would have otherwise.“No doubt about it,” Herman said. “I probably wouldn’t have spent as much or bought as much machinery as I did.”Others in California’s farming industry say Trump’s tough campaign talk targeting immigrants in the country illegally — including a vast number of farmworkers — spurred them into action, too.They’re calling on congressional representatives to educate the incoming president on the workforce it takes to feed the country, and they’re assuring workers they’ll protect them.Article Continued BelowSan Joaquin Valley farmer Joe Del Bosque recently gathered about 20 year-round employees at a Los Banos steak house for their annual holiday lunch.The festivities began in a serious tone. The topic of immigration took a bigger part of the conversation this year because of Trump, he said.Del Bosque told his crew he’ll make sure the new administration knows their vital role in the farming industry. It’s a message Del Bosque wants his managers to spread to another 300 seasonal workers needed at the harvest’s peak.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx