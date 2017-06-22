California researchers accidentally send out alert for magnitude 6.8 quake that happened in 1925

LOS ANGELES—The only tremors from a reported major earthquake off the California coast came on the internet.Seismologists said Wednesday’s automatically generated report of a magnitude 6.8 quake in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles west of Santa Barbara was a false alarm based on a quake that happened in the same area nearly a century ago.“The quake did happen, but it happened in 1925,” said Rafael Abreu, a geophysicist from the US Geological Survey.The report caused huge ripples on Twitter, where dozens of automated tweets were generated, and concerned citizens were hoping the people of California were OK.But suspiciously there were no tweets or posts from anyone having felt the temblor, which usually precede the official alerts and come in big numbers. A quake of that size would have been felt by millions.Article Continued BelowIt turns out that researchers from the California Institute of Technology had been using new information to relocate the epicentre of a 1925 earthquake in the Santa Barbara Channel, and somehow set off the automated alert that went out to email accounts.The fake quake never appeared on the USGS website.A USGS statement said the research “was misinterpreted by software as a current event. We are working to resolve the issue.”