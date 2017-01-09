California storm brings down beloved Pioneers Cabin tree with tunnel

RENO, NEV.—Hundreds fled homes as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning caused mudslides and widespread flooding in Northern California and Nevada.The Russian River in California’s Sonoma County and the Truckee River near Reno, Nevada, overflowed their banks late Sunday and officials said both waterways could stay at the flood stage for days. Forecasters warned a second storm is expected to hit the already drenched area Monday night.The storm surge stretching all the way from Hawaii — called an atmospheric river — comes as California enters its sixth year of drought. Each drop of rain is welcomed, but officials said several big storms are needed to replenish depleted groundwater supplies.Toppled trees crashed against cars and homes or blocked roads in the San Francisco Bay Area, and officials rescued stranded motorists from cars stuck on flooded roads.The rains felled a well-known giant sequoia tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County. It was known for the huge tunnel carved through it that was once used by cars. Article Continued BelowNamed the Pioneer’s Cabin Tree because the created chamber exposed the trunk’s hollowness, giving it a chimney-like appearance and calling to mind the image of an old log cabin, the tree quickly became one of the park’s most popular features.This particular, 45-metre (150-foot) tall tree boasted a wide base — about 10 metres in diameter — which featured a large fire scar, an attribute that makes it easier to tunnel through.Curious tourists would come from around the country to etch their names into its bark. Photos from the 1800s show visitors staring up into its great expanse, awe etched on their faces.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx