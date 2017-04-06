California woman accused of murder raises unprecedented $35M in bail

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF.—A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is being processed for release from jail Thursday after posting an unprecedented $35 million ($47 million Canadian) bail raised by friends, family and business associates with ties to China.Tiffany Li, 31, is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on round-the-clock electronic monitoring.Li’s attorney Geoff Carr says Li and her mother were born in China, where the mother was financially successful in the construction industry. Carr says Li and her mother are naturalized U.S. citizens.Carr said all defendants except those accused of death penalty-eligible crimes are entitled to “reasonable bail.”The $35 million bail is the highest ever in San Mateo County’s history, a county official said.Article Continued BelowLi has pleaded not guilty to charges she directed her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green, 27, and dispose of his body last year. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her young children to Green.A friend of the murder victim said Thursday that she was disappointed and shocked that Li was able to pay for her freedom.“Nothing about this seems right,” said Angela Dunn, who said Green stayed at her house for six months after he and Li split. “It’s very difficult for all of us, especially Keith’s mom.”