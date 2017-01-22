Cameroonian Canadians galvanized by turmoil back home

Like other newcomers to Canada, Cameroonian Hippolyte Asah came here eight years ago for a better future.The Brampton IT analyst has kept a low profile and worked hard to establish himself in his adopted country, and did not picture himself hoisting protest signs in public, until recently.As unrest deepens in his homeland amid rising tension between Cameroon’s English-speaking minorities and the governing francophone administration, Asah and his fellow Cameroonian Canadians have come together to plead with their compatriots for peace and calm.Since November, members of the young but growing community — mostly anglophone in Ontario and francophone in Quebec — have staged small rallies in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal, hoping to draw attention to the worsening conflict under the regime of President Paul Biya, who has been in power for 35 years.“The situation in Cameroon is getting worse by the day. The marginalization of the anglophone people has caused so much civil disturbances,” said Asah, 42, father of a boy and two girls, and one of the organizers in the community that numbers about 6,500 in the country, according to Statistics Canada.Article Continued Below“They feel like they are being colonized by the French. Lawyers and teachers (in English regions) go on protests and they are kicked, stoned, tear-gassed and manhandled.”While the language divide has existed since the English-speaking Southern Cameroon and the French-speaking East Cameroon became one country in 1961 when they were decolonized by the British and French, the dictatorial regime’s recent attempt to expand the use of French in courts and schools has sparked widespread protests by language minorities.According to media reports, in Bamenda, Cameroon’s largest anglophone city, at least four people were killed by security forces last month and local journalists have complained of a news blackout.