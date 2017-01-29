Can Canada help a besieged town in Lebanon resist Daesh?

ARSAL, LEBANON—A frigid wind rips across the mountaintop as Col. Ahmed Assir, a commander in the Lebanese Army’s Ninth Infantry Brigade, peers into the valley below. The restive town of Arsal lies at the bottom, inside an army cordon set up two years ago after a brief Daesh takeover.I ask him where the Daesh fighters are now. He points to the snow-capped mountains on the other side of the town that form Lebanon’s border with Syria. It’s a few kilometres away.“It’s empty,” he replies. “They can have it. Like dogs.”He’s talking tough, but he’s also begrudgingly acknowledging the jihadists control Lebanese territory.I’m travelling with the Ninth Brigade around Arsal, on Lebanon’s mountainous northeastern border with Syria. In August 2014, fighters from Daesh — also known as ISIS and ISIL — and the formerly al Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham stormed out of the mountains and overran the town, winning a stunning victory.Article Continued BelowBut it was short-lived. During five days of fierce fighting, the army wrested back control. In the end, 17 soldiers, dozens of militants and at least 42 civilians were dead.The defeated fighters were pushed out, but they didn’t go far. Thousands of them dug into the outskirts of town, taking refuge in the caves and natural defences of the mountains between here and the Syrian border.The battle came with another cost: the jihadists kidnapped 29 Lebanese police officers and soldiers on their way out. Four have since been executed; several are still being held.