Can Kathleen Wynne find her inner Bill Davis? Cohn

As Kathleen Wynne ponders her dismal approval ratings, she can take solace from the story of another unpopular premier who experienced a remarkable political resurrection.That would be Ontario’s 18th premier, William Grenville Davis.A revealing new biography by Steve Paikin, “Bill Davis — Nation Builder, and Not So Bland After All,” recounts his early political stumbles. And the long road to his recovery.Today, Davis remains enduringly popular. But he wasn’t always endearing or popular with voters when he ruled over Ontario from 1971 to 1985.Like Wynne, Davis was weighed down by the excess baggage inherited from a party long in power. He eked out a majority in his first campaign as premier, but voters later reduced him to minority governments that upended a Tory dynasty.Article Continued BelowBy 1978, the media was gripped by feverish predictions of his premature political demise, not unlike the speculation swirling around Wynne today.“The ‘story’ of Davis’s future just wouldn’t go away,” writes Paikin, host of TVO’s The Agenda. “The feeding frenzy around Davis’s status just wouldn’t let up.”A cloud of scandal hung over the government, marked by continued cabinet attrition (and contrition). His influential treasurer, Darcy McKeough, resigned (for the first time) in 1972 amid allegations of ministerial conflict (he owned land subdivided by the province). Another minister, Dalton Bales, was pummelled over land he owned that was expropriated (for three times the purchase price — he apologized). His solicitor general, George Kerr, resigned after contacting a Crown attorney over a constituent’s case.

