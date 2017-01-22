Can Wasaga Beach find its way out of the shade?

WASAGA BEACH—A bundled-up couple walking a dog and a lone snowmobiler had the world’s longest freshwater beach to themselves on a recent morning as a frigid wind swept across Georgian Bay.“Nothing down here will open. Who’s going to come and park here when it’s cold?” Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi says, driving past a stretch of closed-for-three-seasons fast-food eateries and bars facing the beach.She was on the losing side when council voted to buy the properties for $13.8 million in 2015, using money borrowed from a bank and the province.That’s no small sum for the town of 18,000 that will collect $20.3 million in property taxes this year and spend $48 million in operating and capital costs.But waterfront purchase proponents, led by Mayor Brian Smith, argue Wasaga Beach needed a “bold” step after a steady decline in tourists — the town’s economic lifeblood — of roughly 100,000 a year between 2002 and 2012, compounded by a massive fire in 2007 that destroyed a bustling street mall in the beach’s east end. The mall was never rebuilt and has since been replaced by a beer garden and kiosks.Article Continued Below“The public sector since the fire has not been able to bring the beach to life,” Smith told a local newspaper in 2015. Buying the buildings was a way to generate rent revenue and help keep property tax increases to a minimum, he said.The town collected $674,000 in rental income from the properties in 2016. But there were also property management, capital repair and loan repayment costs, in addition to headaches such as unpaid rent, which the town must now chase in small claims court. And last summer, two businessmen filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the town and Smith, over the leasing of beachfront bars Bananas and Copa Cabana.“The plaintiffs state that the defendants’ conduct was harsh, vindictive, reprehensible and malicious and high-handed,” the statement of claim says. Smith and the town deny any wrongdoing in their statement of defence. The case is still before the courts.