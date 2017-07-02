Canada 150 on a rural B.C. working orchard

VERNON, B.C.—“Ok, let’s go,” shouts the tractor driver at Davison Orchards, an 81-year-old working farm in Vernon, B.C.His green farm machine roars to life and sluggishly begins hauling 10 cars packed with visitors dressed in Canada Day red and white. The group, a mix of tourists to the dry Okanagan region and locals alike, meander through rows of at least four apple varieties and past a pen of young goats eager for a scratch behind the ear from a child — or better yet, a handful of food.Roughly 200 kilometres east of Vancouver, the region is Canada’s most productive fruit grower — getting nearly 2,000 hours of sunlight annually and up to 400 millimetres of precipitation despite its desert conditions.“Our family’s been farming this same (14 hectares) since 1933,” explains Davison Orchards’ co-owner and marketing director Tamra Davison, sitting in the shade beside the now 40-plus-hectare farm’s restaurant where visitors emerge with fresh apple juice ice slush to stave off the sweltering Canada Day heat.Article Continued BelowThe Davisons emigrated from England in the 1930s with “no plan,” Davison explained, but were promised free rail passage west, a government policy to increase the settler population there. Disembarking in Calgary, an RCMP officer learned they’d farmed hops.“Get back on that train and get to B.C. — that’s where all the horticulture is,” he advised. With an $8,000 loan, they bought 14 hectares growing just one apple type; since then, they’ve diversified into many varieties, plus cucumbers, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, melons and “value-added” pies, juices and preserves; eventually they adopted an idea from Eastern Canada and the U.S.: “agri-tourism,” she said.“We provide jobs for 100 people,” she said proudly, “because we’ve been able to attract all this interest.