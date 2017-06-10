Canada 150: The populist tornado that hit Alberta seems easier to understand now

In the Age of Trump, it’s probably only natural to muse on other political leaders of unlikely ascendancy and unorthodox ways.And in marking the 150th{+ }anniversary of Canada’s Confederation this year, it’s inevitable that any such exercise would summon the memory of William “Bible Bill” Aberhart of Alberta and the Social Credit party of his creation that governed that province for 36 consecutive years.Alberta became a province in 1905, a place of raw frontier and fervent religiosity, congenitally averse, it seemed, to the controlling inclination of government and a long, long way from Ottawa by any measure.Until 1921 the Liberals governed, before being swept from office in one of the periodic western gales by the United Farmers of Alberta, who held office until 1935.Rocked by drought and the Depression, the UFA became vulnerable in its turn to a populist preacher who had been born in Ontario and moved west along with the country.Article Continued BelowWilliam Aberhart arrived in Calgary in 1910 as a teacher before turning to preaching. A Canadian original, he was inspired by the unlikely combination of the Book of Revelations and the Social Credit theories of a Briton named Major C.H. Douglas.In Calgary, Aberhart founded the Calgary Prophetic Bible Institute and, with the rise of radio as the newest medium, began broadcasting on Calgary station CFCN, “The Voice of the Prairies.”With his fulminations of coming Raptures and eventual Armageddon, Aberhart gave Albertans a healthy dose of the fear of God, along with a yearning for something better than their miserable earthly lot.