Canada considering NATO request for police trainers in Afghanistan, Sajjan says

HALIFAX—The federal government is considering a NATO request to send police trainers to Afghanistan, but Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada’s military focus remains in Iraq.“As any good allied partner does, we will look at that request,” Sajjan said Monday after a news conference highlighting the Defence Department’s new, 10-year defence policy, which was rolled out last week.“Our focus right now is on our mission in Iraq and the region. We will be moving forward with that mission.”Sajjan said even though Canada continues to provide funding for development and security personnel in Afghanistan, the military mission there ended three years ago.The conflict claimed the lives of 158 Canadian soldiers, one diplomat and one journalist between 2001 and 2014. Thousands of those who served there continue to suffer from physical or mental injuries, an issue that continues to make headlines across the country.Article Continued BelowHowever, the United States and NATO are reaching out for more help in Afghanistan now that the Taliban appear to be making a comeback in the region. As well, the arrival of Daesh, also known as ISIS, has complicated matters. During the past year, the group has launched deadly attacks across the country.Read more:Canada’s NATO contribution goes beyond spending, Trudeau says after meeting with Merkel