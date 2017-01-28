Canada considers paying into UN fund for victims of peacekeeper abuse

OTTAWA—Canada is considering paying into a special UN trust fund for victims of sexual exploitation and abuse by international peacekeepers, the Star has learned.But while the UN requested all member states to pay into the Trust Fund for Assistance to Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), few countries have contributed — including Canada, which has five documented cases of sexual abuse against its peacekeepers serving in Haiti.The trust fund was created in 2015 as part of the UN’s response to troubling allegations of sexual abuse on multiple peacekeeping missions.As of this week, only five states — Norway, Japan, India, Cyprus and Bhutan — have contributed to the fund for a total of $536,000.“Canada has not made a contribution, but continues to work with the UN to identify how we can most effectively promote and ensure a systematic response to SEA, including assistance to victims,” Natasha Nystrom, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told the Star in an email.Article Continued Below“The SEA Trust Fund is one potential avenue that is being explored.”The Canadian government has also designated an office “within the federal government” to respond to specific paternity allegations and support claims against Canadian peacekeepers. To date, only two paternity claims made against Canadian police peacekeepers serving in Haiti are known publicly.Repeated requests for interviews with Global Affairs officials for this story were declined.