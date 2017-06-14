Canada Creep Twitter account suspended as Calgary police launch voyeurism probe

Calgary police have launched a voyeurism investigation after dozens of women were filmed without their knowledge and posted onto a Twitter account called “Canada Creep.”In some cases, the person behind the camera shot up the skirts of unsuspecting women.People behind another popular Twitter account called “Crackmacs” urged their followers to report the account and by Tuesday morning the “Canada Creep” account had been suspended.Police say it had been up and running for about a year and they are alarmed they hadn’t received any complaints until this week.The account had about 17,000 followers.Article Continued BelowSeveral women working in downtown Calgary told CTV Calgary they found the footage creepy, inappropriate and “scary.”“How do you stop this thought?” asked Melissa Souto. “When you see someone taking a picture in this situation it’s kind of hard.”One criminologist says there is a grey area with these types of accounts.