Canada says no quid pro quo with Russia on lifting Freeland travel ban

OTTAWA—Canada is rebuffing the Kremlin’s thinly veiled overtures that it might be willing to lift a travel ban on new Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland if it eases sanctions on Russia.Joseph Pickerill, Freeland’s spokesperson, said Canada isn’t interested in any bargaining on the subject.“There is no quid pro quo for aggression and illegal action on their part,” Pickerill said in an email.The Russian news agency Sputnik reported Wednesday that the country wanted to improve relations with Canada and end the diplomatic fight between the two countries.Sputnik reported that a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters, “We are ready to co-operate with Canada in all directions, improve relations and end the sanctions war. But we did not start it. The question is for Ottawa.”Article Continued BelowAsked to comment on the report, Kirill Kalinin, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, suggested the onus in now on Canada if it wants the travel ban on Freeland lifted.“The very last part, ‘(The) question is for Ottawa,’ means that since Canada was the first to implement sanctions, it should be Canada to be the first to cancel some of them,” Kalinin said in an email.Freeland, who replaces Stéphane Dion as Canada’s top diplomat, is among a dozen Canadians placed on a Russian sanctions list in 2014 as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tit-for-tat response to western sanctions following Russian-backed military incursions into Crimea.

