Canada should be calm in dealing with Trump, Liberal U.S. point man says

OTTAWA—One of the Trudeau government’s top guns on dealing with Donald Trump — retired general Andrew Leslie — says former U.S. president Barack Obama issued more executive orders in his first days in power than the current White House occupant.Leslie, who was appointed earlier this month as parliamentary secretary to the foreign minister, offered that piece of U.S. presidential trivia on Tuesday as he evoked the stiff-upper-lip British approach to dealing with adversity.“All of us have to stay calm and carry on. We will make sure that we take care of our interests — security, trade, a whole host of others — while defending our values,” he said.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald Trump.Leslie commanded the Canadian army during the bloodiest combat phase of the war in Afghanistan and that war experience helped spur Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise him to his current position to boost ties with the new U.S. administration, which includes a number of former military commanders.Article Continued BelowThey include two retired marine generals in key jobs, James Mattis at defence and John Kelly in Homeland Security. Trump’s national security adviser is retired army general Michael Flynn.Leslie said those ties helped Canada get quick answers on Saturday from Washington after Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven countries, including Syria, from entering the United States caused widespread uncertainty.And he stressed that working constructively with the new administration is “the wisest approach” in defending Canada’s interests — not publicly disagreeing with Trump.