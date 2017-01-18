Canada to gain nice (mild) days under climate change, study says

Research suggests climate change could increase the number of nice days Canadians enjoy.Most global warming studies have focused on extreme weather or broad-scale averages of temperature and precipitation. But Karin van der Wiel, of Princeton University, says that’s not how people will experience their new circumstances.“If you are a person living in Canada, it’s never the average climate,” said van der Wiel, whose paper is being published Wednesday in the journal Climatic Change.Van der Wiel and her colleagues thought a good way to demonstrate the daily consequences of increased greenhouse gases in the air would be to calculate how many ‘mild days’ different regions of the globe would experience — days topping out between 18 C and 30 C, with less than one millimetre of rainfall and not too much humidity.“We looked at the actual days that feel mild,” she said. “These are the days that people can relate to — the day you had a really nice walk in the park or went to a baseball game and it was really nice.”Article Continued Below▶A new study says those moderate weather days will dwindle in the future because of global warming. The planet on average will lose 10 postcard-perfect days by the end of the century. (Associated Press)It turns out Canada is one of the places to be.The globe, on average, is expected to lose four days of nice weather by 2035 and 10 days by 2081. Africa, Asia and Latin America could see 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather a year by the end of the century. Parts of the U.S. South Atlantic coast could lose a couple of weeks.Map depicting the climate change effects on patterns of mild weather. The globe, on average, is expected to lose four days of nice weather by 2035 and 10 days by 2081. (Karin van der Wiel) But Canada — along with other mid-latitude areas such as Europe — is likely to see gains of anywhere from five days to three weeks.