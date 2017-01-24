OTTAWA—Canada is a “long way” from a free trade deal with China but is about to embark on exploratory talks because it believes openness to global trade, not protectionism, is the way to go, says Justin Trudeau’s newly named ambassador to Beijing.In an exclusive interview with the Star, John McCallum praised last week’s speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that promoted global markets as being in line with Canada’s views, calling it an “excellent” speech that was “open-minded” and “internationalist.” In doing so, the former federal immigration and citizenship minister underscored a stark contrast in the economic and trade policies of Canada and the U.S. under the Trudeau and Trump governments. McCallum was in Ottawa for briefings before taking up his diplomatic post in early March. He spoke hours after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to quit the Asia-Pacific free trade deal known as the trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and reiterated his determination to renegotiate or quit the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.Trump fulfilled his long-standing campaign promise to kill the TPP as one of his first orders of business, with his press secretary Sean Spicer portraying it as a lopsided deal that favours China or other countries at the expense of American interests. Spicer told reporters at a televised White House briefing that America is interested only in bilateral agreements that benefit American interests.Article Continued BelowMcCallum did not comment directly on the Trump administration’s trade moves. He said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are very focused on ensuring the “absolutely critical” Canada-U.S. trade relationship is maintained.However, asked if Trump’s withdrawal from the TPP and vow to renegotiate the NAFTA, adds more impetus to reach a free trade deal with China, McCallum said, “We will do both things at the same time. We will pursue our relations with the United States as the very top priority. But we will also strongly push for closer connection, stronger ties, deeper integration with China” in order to boost jobs and economic growth for Canada’s middle class.McCallum, a former chief economist at RBC before he entered politics, said he was not putting the Canada-U.S. and Canada-China relationships on equal footing but noted: “It is China, in particular, and Asia, in general, which are the fastest-growing parts of the globe. So you don’t have to be a Nobel-prize in economics to understand that if you’re talking about a country with 1.3 billion people with a very high rate of economic growth, then it’s good for our economy to be associated with that fast-growing economic tiger.”