Canadas allies racing ahead on boosting cyber security, PM told

OTTAWA–Canada’s closest allies are pumping billions into new cyber security plans as Ottawa ponders a new approach to defending the country’s vital cyber systems and networks.A 2016 briefing note prepared for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand have all updated their cyber security strategies, with the U.S. planning to spend $24 billion to bolster the country’s defences.Canada is still operating under a cyber security plan devised in 2010. And compared with the updated plans of the other “Five Eyes” countries, Ottawa spends comparatively little to protect the public and private systems that underpin everything from online banking to the government’s top-secret network.The briefing note was prepared by Canada’s most senior public servant, Michael Wernick, and obtained under access to information law. In it, Wernick stated that these “allied strategies reflect a fundamental enlargement of cyber security issues into policy areas” including research and development, trade and market development, and international relations.They also emphasize cyber security needs to be addressed across all government departments, Wernick wrote. Article Continued BelowThe Liberals have pledged to revamp Canada’s approach to cyber defence, and recently completed months of public consultations on the issue. The results of that survey have not been made public, but are expected to be released by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale sometime this spring.Scott Bardsley, a spokesperson for Goodale, said that it would premature to talk about what the Liberals’ approach to cyber security will be. “When Canada’s current cyber security strategy was launched over seven years ago, there was no Instagram and Netflix had just launched in Canada,” Bardsley noted.