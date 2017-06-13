Canadas big banks defend themselves at parliamentary committee

OTTAWA—Canada’s big banks defended their business practices Monday before a parliamentary committee that’s been exploring allegations of questionable sales methods at major financial institutions.The committee launched the hearings following media reports citing unnamed employees at the five largest banks who alleged they were pressured to sell unnecessary products and services in order to boost profits and meet difficult-to-reach sales objectives.Representatives of the country’s largest banks strongly denied that such accusations were part of their cultures. Yet most acknowledged that occasional cases of inappropriate behaviour are possible, since the financial institutions are massive operations with many client interactions.The bank officials represented CIBC, Scotiabank, TD, BMO, RBC and the National Bank of Canada, which was not named in the series of reports by the CBC.They all insisted the needs of their customers always come first, which they argued was a crucial ingredient for a successful banking business.Article Continued BelowThe bankers also say they enforce codes of conduct, invite staff and client feedback through confidential channels, regularly offer fresh training for employees and are determined to address any inappropriate sales behaviour. They all said the allegations that appeared in the reports are unacceptable and that all issues with client interactions are taken seriously.Read more:Ex-bank staff testify to MPs about sales practice allegationsAndrew Pilkington, TD’s executive vice-president of branch banking, said after the allegations emerged, he travelled to his company’s locations across Canada to find out if employees felt intense pressure to sell.