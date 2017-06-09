Canadas blood supply levels dwindle as busy summer approaches

With the blood supply reaching extremely low levels after donations slowed this past winter and spring due to stormy weather, Canada is at risk of failing to meet demand in the event of a crisis, officials say.Michael Betel, Canadian Blood Services director of donor relations, worries Canada might be ill-prepared for the summer ahead.“This incident in the U.K. reminds us that things can change at the drop of the hat,” he said of the terror attacks that killed eight people and injured more than 40.“You look at the humanitarian gestures that people can make and one of those things is for people to consider donating blood and although it’s not necessarily going to be something that helps the people of Manchester, it is something that will help people across Canada.”The agency needs to maintain enough units for a stretch of five to eight days, but a lack of donations has left them with only roughly two days’ worth of blood relative to current demand.Article Continued BelowOn May 15, the group called on Canadians to roll up their sleeves and provide 150,000 blood donations by July 1. There has been a modest uptick in giving after recent terror attacks but the agency isn’t on track to hit that target.Betel says blood types most commonly used in the event of a terror attack, such as O-negative, are especially low.The agency’s inventory needs to sit at upwards of 30,000 units, but they currently have less than 13,000 donations in stock across the country.