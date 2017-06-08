Canadas international mining industry may not be living up to human rights commitments, experts say

OTTAWA—Luis Fernando Monroy has literally found himself in the crosshairs of a Canadian foreign policy dilemma: Is Canada truly living up to its commitment to protecting ethnic and minority rights across the globe?In April 2013, he was shot three times in the face and once in the back by security guards outside the gates of Guatemala’s Escobal mine, operated by Canada’s Tahoe Resources Inc. Monroy was part of group protesting the environmental impact the Canadian mine was having on his rural southeastern Guatemalan community, the disruption of rural life in the Indigenous area and a lack of consultation.That has become a familiar complaint against Canada’s all-dominant mining industry, which owns more the half the companies operating in Latin America, Asia and Africa.Last week, the United Nations working group on business and human rights concluded a visit to Canada by urging the government and business to “step up their efforts to prevent and address adverse human rights impacts of business activities, both at home and abroad.”Article Continued BelowRead more: Guatemala murder acquittal could have far-reaching Canadian consequencesGovernment not doing enough on violence near Canadian-owned mines: Report