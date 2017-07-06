Canadas national bird flies into some turbulence

After a lot of chirping, Canada may not get a national bird. Well, at least not yet.From January 2015 to Aug. 31, 2016, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society conducted a poll, ran an online contest, held consultations and debates with birders and other experts about which bird should get the honour.The grey jay, also known as the whisky jack, was chosen to be crowned top bird, just in time for Canada’s 150th anniversary.But July 1 came and went. There wasn’t a peck of news from the federal government about the country’s new national bird.“I knew that this would happen,” said David Bird, Emeritus Professor of Wildlife Biology at McGill University. Article Continued BelowHe said he is not flapped by the events. Members of the team working to get the grey jay elected national bird received letters a few months ago from Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s office saying there were no plans at this point to adopt any new national symbols.“Our national symbols reflect the history, people, environment, and traditions of Canada, its provinces and territories, as well as the Crown in Canada,” said Jon Schofield, spokesperson for the Department of Canadian Heritage, in an email. “Canada’s official national symbols are those recognized by an Act of Parliament, by Royal Proclamation or by Ministerial declaration. At this time, the Government of Canada is not actively considering proposals to adopt a bird as a national symbol.”