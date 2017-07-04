Canadas newest astronauts want to pass on passion for space

ST-HUBERT, QC—It was Dr. Roberta Bondar who first forced four year old Jennifer Sidey’s eyes up into the skies when she went into space with NASA’s Discovery mission in 1992.So it was only fitting that Canada’s newest female astronaut would have been welcomed to the elite club of high flyers by the country’s first female astronaut after she and Joshua Kutryk were unveiled as the winners of a year-long recruitment process that involved more than 3,700 candidates.In an Ottawa hotel lobby over the weekend the duo, accompanied by current astronaut Jeremy Hansen, were welcomed to the team in person by Dave Williams, who travelled to space in 1998 and 2007.“I felt like I was six years old again,” said Kutryk, a 35-year-old air force test pilot, at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in St-Hubert, Que. “It was a very humbling experience to see that Canadian space hero in person and think about how that is the pair of shoes we are trying to fill now,” Article Continued BelowRight after that encounter, Sidey was handed a telephone with Bondar on the other end. The experience transported the 28-year-old mechanical engineer and combustion scientists from Calgary back to life as a four-year-old girl pasting newspaper articles about Bondar’s mission into a scrapbook with her mother and building a rocket ship out of toilet-paper rolls.Canada's newest astronauts Jennifer Sidey and Joshua Kutryk speak with astronaut Jeremy Hansen, right, during a visit to the Canadian Space Agency in Saint-Hubert, Que. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “I don’t even think I remember what I said,” Sidey recounted of the telephone call.In an interview with the Star, Bondar said she told Sidey to enjoy every moment of the experience and to never lose sight of her childhood dream.