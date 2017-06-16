Canadas political parties, media vulnerable to foreign hacks, spy agency says

OTTAWA—Canada’s electronic spy agency says it’s “very likely” groups will attempt to influence the 2019 federal election through cyber attacks and information operations. The Communications Security Establishment said Friday it expects multiple groups will “deploy cyber capabilities” in order to influence the outcome of the next federal election. “Cyber threats against democratic processes are increasing around the world,” said CSE Chief Greta Bossenmaier, making a rare appearance before reporters. “They are targeting political parties and politicians to coerce, manipulate, or publicly discredit individuals. And they are targeting traditional and social media, to manipulate and influence the public discussion or reduce trust in the democratic process. And Canada is not immune to these threats.” CSE’s assessment is largely an outline of the different types of “cyber threats” to Canada’s electoral process — such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that knock down websites or spear-phishing campaigns that dupe people into opening a virus disguised as an email attachment.Article Continued BelowThe good news is Canada’s low-tech, largely paper-based electoral system appears to be largely safe from the kind of hacks seen in other countries. Ballots are paper, voter lists at polling stations are paper-based, and CSE officials say the elections agency has strong cyber defences in place.Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould and the Chief of the Communications Security Establishment Greta Bossenmaier discuss an assessment of cyber threats to Canada's democratic process at a news conference in Ottawa on Friday. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) The bad news is that politicians, political parties, and traditional and social media are much more vulnerable to hacking and influence operations. And it will be up to politicians and media — not CSE — to guard against them. According to the agency’s report, malicious actors can use “bots” to hijack political discussions online — basically millions of fake Twitter or Facebook accounts broadcasting “false or defamatory information” against a candidate or party.