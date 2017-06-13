Canadas top general horrified by images of Iraqi abuse

OTTAWA—Canada’s top general says he was “horrified” by images revealed by the Star of an elite Iraqi squad torturing and in one case, executing a detainee.The actions of the Iraqi Emergency Response Division make it no better than Daesh and undermine efforts for lasting peace once extremists have been defeated in Iraq, Gen. Jonathan Vance told the Star in an interview.“It doesn’t even fall into the category of understandable. In fact, it mirrors what Daesh is doing, and you lose if you don’t maintain the moral high ground in this kind of a war,” said Vance, the chief of defence staff.Vance didn’t mince words in his reaction to the disturbing images captured by photographer Ali Arkady during time he spent embedded with the unit.The veteran officer said he was horrified and sickened by the photos that show knives held to detainees’ heads, fingers pressed into eye sockets and beneath tongues with muscle-crushing force, detainees beaten while suspended from the ceiling by their arms.Article Continued BelowThe abuse was meted out not by extremists but rather the ERD, a special forces branch that reports to the Interior Ministry.One shocking video clip, provided by the soldiers themselves to Arkady, shows an execution in which a barefoot suspect tries to flee, arms bound behind him, as two Iraqi officers shoot him in the back.“It goes to show you – we dealt with this, of course, in Afghanistan – that some parts of the world have been lawless, ungoverned, ill-governed for so long that they’ve got a long way to come back,” Vance said.