Canadian academics boycott U.S. conferences over Trump ban

More than 4,000 university professors, administrators and researchers have signed a petition to boycott international academic conferences in the U.S. to show solidarity with Muslim colleagues affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.“It is a support to our (Muslim) colleagues in this beleaguered time,” said Haroon Akram-Lodhi, an economics and international development studies professor at Trent University in Peterborough, one of many Canadian academics on board.“The reality is these international conferences are large money generators. They are important economic drivers. We don’t want to give the economic support to the U.S. in this situation.”Another online petition denouncing the ban led by American academics has collected more than 18,000 signatures, including 50 Nobel Laureates.A 2013 National Science Foundation report found 5.2 million of the 29 million scientists and engineers in the U.S. are immigrants.Article Continued BelowThe academic boycott was a response to Trump’s executive order Friday to impose a 90-day ban that denies entry to citizens from seven Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.The order also suspends the admittance of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and terminates indefinitely all refugee admissions from Syria.“The order institutionalizes racism, and fosters an environment in which people racialised as Muslim are vulnerable to ongoing and intensifying acts of violence and hatred,” said the widely circulated petition.