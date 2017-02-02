Canadian ambassador reassures Mexico on NAFTA

The Canadian Ambassador to Mexico has reassured Mexico that Canada remains committed to NAFTA after reports saying Canada officials are prepared to go it alone on trade negotiations with the U.S. sparked anger south of the Rio Grande late last month.Pierre Alarie said Canada values Mexico and the tripartite trade pact, which comprises 470 million people and a $25-trillion regional market.“NAFTA can be modernized but not eliminated,” Alarie told the Spanish-language Mexican newspaper Reforma on Wednesday. “The Americans want to say, ‘We are going to reopen NAFTA, and we are going to make changes,’ that is a victory in itself. But the truth is that the negotiations cannot be rushed.”Alaire’s comments come after a recent Reuters report quoting anonymous Canadian officials provoked fears that Canada would abandon its trade partner in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. “Our national interests come first and friendship comes second,” Reuters quoted one unnamed Canadian official in the Jan. 23 report. Article Continued Below“Mexico is in a terrible, terrible position. We are not,” another official said.Trump campaigned for president on a pledge to overturn NAFTA, which he has blamed it for a decline in the U.S.’s manufacturing sector and called “one of the worst deals ever.” His aggressive language on the trade deal and other provocative issues has led to a striking decline in U.S.-Mexico relations.