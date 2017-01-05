Canadian arrested in Turkey for insulting president on Facebook, lawyer says

A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country’s president in comments posted on Facebook, her Turkish lawyer said Thursday.Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars in northeastern Turkey, and charged on Dec. 30, Sertac Celikkaleli told The Canadian Press.Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, had been in the country since mid-November, according to her friends.“She is intense and opinionated, for sure,” Birgitta Pavic said from her Toronto home. “But everything is intense over there right now, especially criticizing the government.”At issue, her friends and lawyer said, are several recent Facebook posts about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Article Continued BelowIn one posted on Dec. 28, Heper accused Erdogan of jailing journalists who suggest there is evidence Turkey is supporting Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL.Global Affairs Canada said they are aware of a Canadian citizen detained in Turkey and are providing consular assistance, but wouldn’t divulge further information, citing privacy laws.Heper has a log home in Norwood, Ont., about 150 kilometres northeast of Toronto, Pavic said, where she lives with five dogs she rescued from Turkey “that are like her children.”Since becoming president in 2014, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed about 2,000 defamation cases under a previously seldom-used law that bars insulting the president. Free speech advocates say the law is being used aggressively to silence and intimidate critics. (YASIN BULBUL)

