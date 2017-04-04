Canadian charged in U.S. over alleged Iran export, money laundering scheme

A Canadian man has been charged in the United States with conspiring to send equipment used to test missile systems to Iran.Court documents show Ghobad Ghasempour, who was born in Iran, was arrested last week in Washington State following a federal investigation that spanned several years.A charging document filed with the court alleges Ghasempour was the mastermind behind a scheme to help his father’s friends in Iran launder money and illegally import goods into the country.The document, which includes an affidavit from a U.S. Homeland Security special agent, alleges Ghasempour worked with two other men to route restricted items through China and into Iran.Read more: U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile testArticle Continued BelowIt says the scheme culminated with plans to ship a table used to calibrate military-grade navigation devices, including missile technology, which would contravene American laws.It’s alleged the setup began in 2011 and involved another man in China as well as one in Iran. The two other men have not been charged at this point and the document does not say whether any steps to do so are underway.The special agent alleged in the document that Ghasempour created front companies to shuffle money and products between countries and left their day-to-day operations to the Chinese man.