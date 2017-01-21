Canadian court issues ruling in legal battle between Ecuadorian villagers and oil giant Chevron

Both sides found positives in a Canadian court ruling issued Friday in a David and Goliath legal battle between oil giant Chevron and a group of Ecuadorian villagers.The villagers are using the Canadian courts to try to collect on a US$9.5-billion Ecuadorian court judgment for environmental damage.Chevron issued a news release Friday saying Ontario’s superior court has ruled the oil company’s Canadian arm isn’t a party to the Ecuadorian court decision.Chevron said the Ontario judgment concluded that Chevron Canada is a separate entity and says it’s confident any jurisdiction that examines the facts of the case will find the Ecuadorian judgment unenforceable.A spokeswoman for the villagers issued a counter statement saying the ruling gave the green light for the villagers to continue legal action against Chevron Corp. in a bid to seize billions in assets to enforce the court judgment. The villagers are now seeking roughly $12 billion, factoring in interest.Article Continued BelowKaren Hinton’s statement minimized the setback with regards to Chevron’s Canadian subsidiary, predicting it would be “swiftly reversed” by an appeal court.“Ultimately, we are confident that Canada’s courts will hold Chevron fully accountable for its outrageous and criminal conduct in Ecuador,” said Hinton, who is based in the U.S.Some 30,000 villagers first turned to Ecuador’s justice system in 1993 alleging that Texaco, which is now owned by Chevron, dumped billions of litres of toxic oil-drilling waters into hundreds of open-air pits.