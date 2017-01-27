Canadian data needed before blood donor policy can change, agency says

Canadian data is needed before the way the country screens men who have sex with men who want to donate blood is going to change. The country’s blood collection agencies will soon set aside about $2.75 million of federal funding and issue a call for research proposals in hopes of proving that making Canada’s blood screening policy more accessible can be done safely.“We know intuitively that we are excluding sexually active gay men from donating who are actually safe donors,” said Dana Devine, chief medical and scientific officer at Canadian Blood Services.She said this group gets barred from giving blood because they are lumped with sexually active gay men who aren’t having safe sex. “The challenge is sorting the two groups out, and right now it’s not clear how we do that,” she said. Article Continued BelowDevine said this is where more research needs to be done.The current regulations — slammed by advocates who say they are discriminatory — require men who have had sex with men to abstain for one year before they can give blood. The wait time was dropped to one year from five last summer. Until 2013, a man who had sex with another man was banned from donating blood in Canada for life.Devine hopes Canada will be able to move to a screening method that looks more closely at individual behaviour.